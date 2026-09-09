Sri Lanka set to lose $20 million after ICC snub

Sri Lanka Cricket is grappling with a significant USD 20 million revenue setback as the ICC relocates the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy to India, citing persistent government interference in the island nation's cricket administration.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka Cricket is set to lose hosting rights for the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Sri Lanka Cricket faces an estimated USD 20 million revenue loss.

ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 hosting rights withdrawn from Sri Lanka.

Tournament relocated to India, scheduled for February 2027 in Mumbai and Vadodara.

ICC cited government interference and lack of elected administration at SLC as reasons.

This is the second ICC event Sri Lanka has lost since 2024 due to similar issues.

Sri Lanka Cricket is facing an estimated revenue loss of USD 20 million (Rs 188 crore) after being stripped of the hosting rights for next year's inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy tournament.

The tournament, originally slated to be hosted by Sri Lanka, has been relocated to India and will take place from February 14 to 28, 2027, with matches scheduled in Mumbai and Vadodara.

Impact Of ICC Decision On Sri Lanka Cricket

"There will certainly be a hosting fee paid to us. I believe it is around 2 million dollars. At the same time, the SLC would have to incur expenditure sprucing up places and getting the facilities up to scratch," Prakash Schaffter, SLC's transformation committee secretary, told reporters.

While withdrawing the event from Sri Lanka, the ICC cited ongoing government interference and the absence of an elected administration at SLC.

Last week the ICC announced its decision to move the six-nation tournament to India as Sri Lanka's current governing body revamp operation was not in line with the world governing body's rules.

The current interim committee was appointed by the country's sports minister in April this year after the resignation of the elected body of Shammi Silva.

The interim committee is working on a new constitution for the local governing body aimed at cleaning it of corruption.

The 2027 tournament is the second ICC event that Sri Lanka had lost since 2024 due to government interference.