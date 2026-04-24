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Why Is Sri Lanka's President Meeting Cricket Chief?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 13:57 IST

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Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to meet with cricket chief Shammi Silva amidst growing speculation about a potential leadership shakeup within the country's cricket board.

Sri Lanka Cricket Board chief Shammi Silva is expected to be replaced by an interim body

IMAGE: Elected last year, Sri Lanka Cricket Board chief Shammi Silva's tenure runs until May 2027. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Asian Cricket Council/X

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka's President is meeting with the cricket chief amid speculation of leadership changes.
  • The government is reportedly considering appointing an interim administration for Sri Lanka cricket.
  • Player unrest and poor performance are factors in the government's dissatisfaction with the current cricket board.
  • Previous attempts to interfere with the cricket board led to ICC suspension and loss of hosting rights.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will meet the country's cricket chief Shammi Silva on Friday amid speculation over a possible change in the board's leadership.

A source close to Silva said the meeting has been scheduled for later in the day.

 

The development comes against the backdrop of media reports suggesting that Silva could be removed, with the government considering appointing an interim administration to run the sport.

Government Considers Interim Cricket Administration

Sri Lanka's 1973 Sports Law empowers the Sports Minister to dissolve governing bodies. However, the provision is at variance with the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for member boards.

Media reports have also suggested that Dissanayake wants Silva to step down to facilitate the appointment of a new administration from May 1.

Reasons for Potential Leadership Change

The government's reported dissatisfaction with Silva stems from player unrest, Sri Lanka's slide in international rankings, and a string of poor performances.

Silva, elected last year, has a tenure until May 2027.

He had earlier been sacked by a previous Sports Minister in November but was reinstated following court intervention.

ICC Suspension and Impact

A political move to appoint an interim committee in December 2024 had led to Sri Lanka's full membership being suspended by the ICC.

The suspension also cost the country hosting rights for the 2025 Under-19 World Cup, which was subsequently moved to South Africa.

Government sources said any move to replace Silva would be undertaken in consultation with the ICC.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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