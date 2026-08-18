Dinesh Chandimal suffers concussion, replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara

Veteran Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the ongoing first Test against India in Galle due to a concussion sustained while fielding.

IMAGE: Dinesh Chandimal landed hard on his shoulder, and ended up injuring his neck and shoulder area while fielding during Day 4 of the first Test in Galle. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the first Test against India in Galle due to concussion after sustaining an injury while fielding.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named as the concussion substitute, replacing Chandimal for the remainder of the match.

Chandimal was injured after diving to intercept a shot from K L Rahul, landing hard on his shoulder, neck, and head area.

Sri Lanka's veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the ongoing first Test against India in Galle with concussion after suffering an injury while fielding during day four on Tuesday.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara was named as the concussion substitute as he replaced Chandimal for the rest of the match, said Sri Lanka Cricket.

Injury Incident and Assessment

Fielding at deep midwicket, Chandimal ran all the way to deep square leg before diving full length to intercept the shot from K L Rahul, in the fourth over of Indian innings.

While he managed to save a couple of runs, he landed hard on his shoulder, and ended up injuring his neck and shoulder area.

'Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury while fielding during the first session of the day fourth day, hitting his shoulder and head hard on the ground. He was taken for a precautionary scan, which was clear, with no signs of internal injury,' SLC posted on X.

Concussion Protocol Followed

'Chandimal was subsequently assessed for concussion by the doctor and team physiotherapist on the ground and was ruled out after the assessment.'

'Pasindu Sooriyabandara will replace Dinesh Chandimal as the concussion replacement. The match referee has approved the concussion replacement.'

After collapsing on the other side of the boundary in serious discomfort, he was attended to by his team-mates, the team physiotherapist, and the doctor.

Chandimal was seen clutching his neck, head and shoulder many times. He gingerly managed to walk back to the dressing room on his own.

Chandimal had scored just four runs in Sri Lanka's first innings.