Sri Lanka Cricket XI vs India, Warm-up Day 3: Madushka's fifty rallies Sri Lanka XI to 106/3 at lunch

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka Cricket XI's Ravindu Rasantha on Day 3 of the Warm-up match in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with a magnificent knock of 142 not out.

Ravindra Jadeja, back in the Indian team, contributed with a vital 63.

Spinner Manav Suthar scored 41 at No 7.

Opener Nishan Madushka stroked his second fifty of the match to rally Sri Lanka Cricket XI to 106/3 in 24 overs against India at lunch on the third and final day of the warm-up match at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo, on Sunday.

Madushka once again went after the Indian bowlers, hitting 63 from 73 balls with 10 fours, while Anjala Bandar was unbeaten on 15.

Earlier, India declared on their overnight score of 357/6 before their pacers claimed early wickets.

With the ball, India made a good start with a couple of early wickets in Sri Lanka XI's second innings. Siraj trapped Ravindu Rasantha leg before wicket for eight in the fifth over and Prasidh Krishna cleaned up Pasindu Sooriyabandara for four as Sri Lanka were reduced to 26/2 in the eighth over.

Gurnoor Brar got the wicket of Pavan Rathnayake for 16, while Auqib Nabi went wicketless in five overs after being introduced as first change.

Sri Lanka Cricket XI had declared their first innings on 363/8 on Day 1 as both teams opted to bat out the full 90 overs on the first two days.



Devdutt Padikkal finished unbeaten on 142, having stroked 18 fours in his superb 164-ball knock to lead India's strong reply with the bat on the second day.



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, back in the Indian team, contributed with a vital 63 as he added 72 for the third wicket with Padikkal. Spinner Manav Suthar also showed his utility with the bat, scoring 41 as he and Jadeja put on 76 for the sixth wicket.

India's top batters failed to make it count as Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a duck in the first over, while Rishabh Pant (2) and Dhruv Jurel (1) also perished cheaply.

Pacers Strike Early On Day 3

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Pasindu Sooriyabandara on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI/X

Saransh Jain (22) and Gurnoor Brar (36 not out) played some handy knocks lower down the order to help India get past 350.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka Cricket XI: 57-2 in 15 overs (N Madushka 33) and 363-8 dec.

India: 357-6 dec (D Padikkal 142, R Jadeja 63, M Suthar 41, G Brar 36).