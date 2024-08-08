News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka cricket team fears for safety amid UK riots

Sri Lanka cricket team fears for safety amid UK riots

August 08, 2024 23:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sri Lanka raised the security issues with the ECB after reading reports of unrest in Manchester, where the first test is scheduled. Photograph: Peter Cziborra

Sri Lanka have raised security concerns with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) amid the ongoing anti-immigrant riots in Britain, with players requesting increased security ahead of their upcoming test series against England.

Sri Lankan players already in England for training before the three-match test series have asked their cricket board for better arrangements as they do not have a security plan before the entire test squad reaches London on Sunday.

 

"Most of the issues seem not to be close to where we are but everyone is still a little concerned," a Sri Lankan player in England told ESPNcricinfo.

"We can't go out to dinner or do anything like that. Mostly we stay in the hotel. No one wants to run into trouble and get beaten up.

"We've asked the board to try and ask for some security for us until the main team arrives, but we haven't heard anything back yet."

Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said he raised the security issues with the ECB after reading reports of unrest in Manchester, where the first test is scheduled.

"I raised the issue with them, and the ECB responded very quickly and sent us their comprehensive security arrangements," Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo.

"We'll be having a security liaison on the tour from them as well."

In 2022, Sri Lanka were in a similar position to England today, when Australia and Pakistan raised ethical concerns over touring the crisis-hit island nation for a bilateral series.

The political unrest also shifted that year's Asia Cup to the United Arab Emirates.

Sri Lanka will begin their three-match test series against England on Aug. 21 at Old Trafford.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
'Not all victories look alike':Bindra praises Vinesh
'Not all victories look alike':Bindra praises Vinesh
PIX: India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze
PIX: India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze
Hockey India announces bonus for Olympic medalists
Hockey India announces bonus for Olympic medalists
Antim Panghal leaves Paris amid Olympics storm
Antim Panghal leaves Paris amid Olympics storm
Drop Waqf Bill, talk to stakeholders: Muslim bodies
Drop Waqf Bill, talk to stakeholders: Muslim bodies
Olympics: Wrestler Aman loses, to fight for bronze
Olympics: Wrestler Aman loses, to fight for bronze

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympic medallist Kusale visits Ganesh temple in Pune

Olympic medallist Kusale visits Ganesh temple in Pune

Why Vinesh Couldn't Pull Out With Injury

Why Vinesh Couldn't Pull Out With Injury

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances