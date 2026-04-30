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Sri Lanka Cricket reset begins, Sangakkara joins key committee

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 30, 2026 17:15 IST

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Kumar Sangakkara's appointment to the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee signals a major step towards overhauling governance and improving the national team's performance.

Kumar Sangakkara

IMAGE: The committee aims to overhaul the governance framework of Sri Lanka Cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Kumar Sangakkara joins the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee to oversee governance changes.
  • Eran Wickramaratne, a former Member of Parliament, will lead the committee.
  • The Transformation Committee will focus on improving facilities and incentives for national teams.
  • The goal is to elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international cricket rankings.

Legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara is among nine members appointed to a Transformation Committee set up to oversee Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), following the government's decision on Wednesday to remove the previous office bearers.

On April 29, SLC President Shammi Silva resigned from his post with immediate effect, the board confirmed in an official statement.

 

According to the SLC media release, the entire leadership structure of the board, including office bearers and members of the Executive Committee, has also stepped down as part of the decision.

Key Members of the Transformation Committee

Sangakkara stands out as the most prominent former cricketer in the panel, which also includes Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny. However, the committee is largely composed of individuals from corporate, legal, and political backgrounds, with former Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne named as its chair.

Wickramaratne, who is associated with Sri Lanka's main opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya and also has a corporate background, is reported to have resigned from his political roles within the party to take up this assignment. He is no longer serving as a Member of Parliament.

Priorities of the New Committee

"I am privileged to lead a nine-member committee of individuals with impeccable integrity and expertise," Wickramaratne said, before outlining two primary aims of the Transformation Committee in a statement, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC," he said.

Focus on Excellence and World-Class Performance

The Committee's second priority is to ensure "excellence on the field" Wickramaratne said. "We will focus on establishing the structures, world-class facilities, and incentive models necessary to empower our national teams. Our goal is to enable our players to consistently deliver world-class performances and elevate Sri Lanka back to the top tier of international rankings."

SLC's new committee members:

Eran Wickramaratne (politics/corporate), Roshan Mahanama (cricket/corporate), Kumar Sangakkara (cricket/business), Sidath Wettimuny (cricket/corporate), Prakash Schaffter (corporate/cricket), Avanthi Colombage (corporate), Thushira Radella (corporate), Upul Kumarapperuma (law/politics), Dinal Phillips (law). 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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