Player unrest, poor show: Sri Lanka Cricket chief Shammi Silva faces ouster

Sri Lanka Cricket is poised for a major shakeup as the board convenes to potentially remove current chief Shammi Silva following presidential directives amid concerns over team performance.

IMAGE: Shammi Silva had earlier been sacked by a previous Sports Minister in November but was reinstated following court interventionly. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Asian Cricket Council/X

Key Points Sri Lanka Cricket board to hold meeting to remove chief Shammi Silva.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake wants a new administration for cricket.

Executive Committee members may resign en masse to allow fresh elections.

Government cites player dissatisfaction and poor team performance as reasons.

ICC may scrutinise the situation due to its stance against government interference.

Sri Lanka Cricket board has called for a special Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday to formally seal the ouster of current chief Shammi Silva on directive from country's president Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Dissanayake has already made it clear that he wants Silva to make way for a new administration to run cricket.

Possible mass resignation

Sources said that the Executive Committee members could decide to resign en masse which would allow to calling of a fresh election for office bearers.

Silva has his current term until May of 2027 but faces calls to relinquish office.

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Government's rationale

The government seems keen to engineer Silva's exit due to player dissatisfaction and national team's poor show over past few years.

Silva who first won the SLC presidency in 2019 by majority votes of member clubs was re-elected uncontested in 2021 2023 and 2025.

ICC's potential involvement

Silva also served as the President of the Asian Cricket Council succeeding India's Jay Shah in 2025.

However it would be interesting to see how ICC looks at the whole scenario as world body's charter clearly specifies that no government interference will be accepted.