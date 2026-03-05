Sri Lanka Cricket Board Faces Overhaul After T20 World Cup Flop

Following a dismal T20 World Cup performance, Sri Lanka is contemplating a significant overhaul of its cricket board, potentially forming an interim committee in consultation with the ICC to revitalise the sport.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing all their Super 8s matches -- against England, New Zealand and Pakistan. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Sri Lanka is considering an interim committee to overhaul its cricket board after a poor T20 World Cup showing.

Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage is in discussions with the ICC to facilitate the transition and avoid potential sanctions.

Sri Lanka's sports law of 1973 grants the Sports Minister authority over sports bodies, enabling potential intervention.

Sri Lanka's dismal performance in the T20 World Cup might trigger an overhaul of the country's cricket board with Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage saying on Thursday that an interim committee to "rebuild" the game is under consideration.

Sri Lanka were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing all their Super 8s matches -- against England, New Zealand and Pakistan.

"Discussions are underway with the ICC (International Cricket Council) to hand over the administration of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) to an interim committee to rebuild the sport," Gamage told reporters.

Current SLC chairman Shammi Silva's tenure is till May 2027.

Prior to the Super 8s, Sri Lanka had lost to lower-ranked Zimbabwe in the preliminary round. The SLC headquarters saw a public protest last week demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The Minister said president Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also involved in the ongoing talks with the ICC.

"We can't risk having a ban again from the ICC so must do everything in concurrence with the ICC," Gamage said referring to the past sanctions that the country has copped.

In 2024, the ICC suspended Sri Lanka's membership when the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked Silva based on corruption allegations.

The ICC had also shifted the 2025 Under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka to South Africa, citing government interference in the functioning of the sport.

Sri Lanka's sports law of 1973 allows the Sports Minister to discipline sports bodies.

Efforts To Revitalise Sri Lankan Cricket

Gamage said the government was keen to rebuild the game to the pre-2014 levels when Sri Lanka was a top international performer.

The island nation was the 2014 T20 World Cup champion besides being a runner-up in two other previous editions.

Gamage also appealed to the public to refrain from castigating the players for poor performance.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, after the ouster from the World Cup, had complained about the criticism that the players had been coping with and urged the government to curb the "negativity".