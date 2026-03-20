HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Sri Lanka clears 3 players for IPL 2026, big names still in doubt

Sri Lanka clears 3 players for IPL 2026, big names still in doubt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 22:04 IST

x

Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have been cleared to participate in IPL 2026 after passing Sri Lanka Cricket's physical performance tests, while other players await their assessments following injury rehabilitation.

Kusal Mendis

IMAGE: Kamindu Mendis has been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL. Photograph: SRH/X

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka Cricket issued NOCs to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis for IPL 2026 after they passed physical performance tests.
  • Players requesting to participate in the IPL 2026 must successfully pass SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test to receive an NOC.
  • Nuwan Thushara's NOC eligibility depends on the outcome of his Physical Performance Test.
  • Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana are undergoing rehabilitation and will be tested upon recovery for IPL 2026 participation.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis to participate in the IPL 2026 after the trio successfully completed its physical performance tests.

Pacer Chameera and opener Nissanka are part of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of the IPL, while all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Pathum Nissanka

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," the governing body said in a statement.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracsed players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments.

"Accordingly, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL," the SLC added.

Players Awaiting NOCs

However, Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Eshan Malinga (SRH) and Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) will have to wait for their NOCs.

"Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test.

"Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test.

"They are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained. The respective players will undergo the tests upon completion of their recovery and rehabilitation programs," the SLC noted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Matheesha Pathirana cleared to Join Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026
Matheesha Pathirana cleared to Join Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2026
Lankan board reluctant to give Malinga NoC to play in IPL
Lankan board reluctant to give Malinga NoC to play in IPL
To stem exodus, SLC issues new guidelines for retiring players
To stem exodus, SLC issues new guidelines for retiring players
All Sri Lanka first team players COVID negative
All Sri Lanka first team players COVID negative
SLC invites retired judges to form independent panel
SLC invites retired judges to form independent panel

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh Visits Manish Malhotra's Home1:03

Fatima Sana Shaikh Visits Manish Malhotra's Home

More Female Calves, More Milk: Sexed Semen Tech Delivers Results in Gujarat2:59

More Female Calves, More Milk: Sexed Semen Tech Delivers...

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After Fresh Snowfall1:45

Tourists Enjoy Snow-Laden Landscape of Sonamarg After...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO