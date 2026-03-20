Sri Lanka clears 3 players for IPL 2026, big names still in doubt

Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have been cleared to participate in IPL 2026 after passing Sri Lanka Cricket's physical performance tests, while other players await their assessments following injury rehabilitation.

IMAGE: Kamindu Mendis has been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL. Photograph: SRH/X

Key Points Sri Lanka Cricket issued NOCs to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis for IPL 2026 after they passed physical performance tests.

Players requesting to participate in the IPL 2026 must successfully pass SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test to receive an NOC.

Nuwan Thushara's NOC eligibility depends on the outcome of his Physical Performance Test.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana are undergoing rehabilitation and will be tested upon recovery for IPL 2026 participation.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis to participate in the IPL 2026 after the trio successfully completed its physical performance tests.

Pacer Chameera and opener Nissanka are part of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of the IPL, while all-rounder Kamindu Mendis has been retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," the governing body said in a statement.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialized physical training program for all nationally contracsed players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments.

"Accordingly, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL," the SLC added.

Players Awaiting NOCs

However, Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Eshan Malinga (SRH) and Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) will have to wait for their NOCs.

"Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test.

"Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test.

"They are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained. The respective players will undergo the tests upon completion of their recovery and rehabilitation programs," the SLC noted.