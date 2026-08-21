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Sri Lanka bring in two new faces for India Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi August 21, 2026 13:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sri Lanka has announced significant squad changes, including the addition of Sahan Arachchige and Kamil Mishara, for the pivotal second Test against India, aiming to bounce back in the series.

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka add two players to their squad for the second Test against India. Photograph: ICC

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka has made two crucial changes to their squad for the second Test against India.
  • Off-spin all-rounder Sahan Arachchige and top-order batter Kamil Mishara have been drafted into the squad.
  • Arachchige replaces Ramesh Mendis, while Mishara comes in for Nishan Fernando.
  • The changes aim to strengthen the team as Sri Lanka faces a must-win situation to level the series.
  • Pasindu Sooriyabandara retains his spot, replacing the injured Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka on Friday drafted in off-spin all-rounder Sahan Arachchige and batter Kamil Mishara into the squad for the must-win second and final Test against India, starting in Colombo from August 23.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test at Galle by 165 runs.

Sri Lanka Strengthens Squad For Crucial India Test

Arachchige, who has played five ODIs and a T20I, has come in for Ramesh Mendis. He made a good impression against India A last month while leading Sri Lanka A. He was the second highest run-getter with 209 runs behind Sai Sudharsan (332 runs).

Top-order batter Mishara replaced Nishan Fernando, who had an underwhelming outing at Galle. Pasindu Sooriyabandara will remain part of the squad in place of an injured Dinesh Chandimal.

 

The full Sri Lanka squad for the 2nd Test includes:

Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (Vice Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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