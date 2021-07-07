News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka all-rounder Mathews opts out of India series

Sri Lanka all-rounder Mathews opts out of India series

July 07, 2021 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Angelo Mathews

IMAGE: Angelo Mathews, 34, last played for Sri Lanka during their West Indies tour earlier this year but was dropped in May in a major overhaul with an eye on the ODI World Cup in India in 2023. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

All-rounder Angelo Mathews has taken an indefinite break from national duties but his Sri Lanka team mates have signed tour contracts ahead of the limited-overs series against India, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

 

The players have rejected new annual contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives but played in Bangladesh and England after signing tour contracts.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the same arrangement would continue for the home series against India.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that 29 players, out of the 30 members nominated by the cricket selectors to be considered for the white-ball series against India, have signed the tour contract," the SLC said in a statement.

"Angelo Mathews... requested Sri Lanka Cricket to relieve him from national duties, owing to personal reasons, until further notice."

Former captain Mathews, 34, last played for Sri Lanka during their West Indies tour earlier this year but was dropped in May in a major overhaul with an eye on the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

The players are facing a backlash at home after returning from England where they lost five of the six matches, while the final one-dayer was abandoned because of rain.

Fans are particularly upset after vice-captain Kushal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and batsman Danushka Gunathilaka were sent home from England for breaching bio-bubble protocols in Durham.

Beginning on July 13, they will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20 matches in Colombo against a second-string India team led by opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni@40: When Mahi Spoke
Dhoni@40: When Mahi Spoke
T20 Rankings: Kohli retains 5th spot, Rahul 6th
T20 Rankings: Kohli retains 5th spot, Rahul 6th
SEE: CSK share special message on Dhoni's birthday
SEE: CSK share special message on Dhoni's birthday
'I am not even the dust on his feet'
'I am not even the dust on his feet'
Sensex jumps 194 pts to end above 53K for first time
Sensex jumps 194 pts to end above 53K for first time
Football lover Dilip Kumar had a 'run-in' with fans
Football lover Dilip Kumar had a 'run-in' with fans
Top Hizb commander killed in encounter in J-K
Top Hizb commander killed in encounter in J-K

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

MSD@40: Dhoni's Awesome Journey

MSD@40: Dhoni's Awesome Journey

SEE: Kohli begins training for England series

SEE: Kohli begins training for England series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances