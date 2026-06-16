Sri Lanka A players sanctioned for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi clash

IMAGE: India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi clashed with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage during the tri-nation A series game against India on Monday. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a brief on-field altercation after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

The flashpoint came after a match already clouded by a no-ball controversy and questions over the Super Over being played in fading light.

Sooryavanshi's shove could potentially be reviewed under Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with inappropriate physical contact.

Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage and senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have been sanctioned on separate counts by the Sri Lanka Cricket-appointed match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash, due to their conduct during the tri-nation A series game against India on Monday.



As per sources, Dickwella, who actually stopped the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Halambage fracas from getting ugly, was sanctioned for excessive appealing.



Halambage was sanctioned for his provocative comments towards Indian batters after a Super Over win, which led to an almost physical confrontation with 15-year-old Indian superstar.



Sooryavanshi was forced to push the Halambage who had come very close to him during their heated argument.



The quantum of sanctions hasn't been known.

Sooryavanshi, Varma clashed with umpires

There was no confirmation whether Indian players including Sooryavanshi and his skipper Tilak Varma, who had a long argument with on-field umpires insisting them to conduct a Super Over under fading lights, were just let off with warnings or handed official sanctions.



The incident happened when India were left to chase 17 in the Super Over after both teams were tied on identical scores of 265 each.



India managed only nine runs and Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Sri Lankan slinger Kugathas Mathulan, could manage only six runs.

While the focus of attention after the altercation has been on the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, one has to also mention the poor standard of umpiring from the duo of Shantha Fonseca and Prageeth Rambukwella.