SRH's Nitish Reddy gets fitness clearance

SRH's Nitish Reddy gets fitness clearance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 15, 2025 11:07 IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy was retained by the Hyderabad outfit for Rs 6 crore ahead of last year's players' auction after he made 303 runs for them from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 143.

Photograph: Nitish Kumar Reddy/X

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is all set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad after recuperating from a side strain that kept him on the sidelines since January.

PTI has learnt that the physios have given Nitish a go-ahead after he successfully completed all the fitness test routines, including the yo-yo test, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

 

The 21-year-old Andhra cricketer's last appearance for India was during the first T20I against England at the Eden Gardens on January 22, but he did not bat or bowl in that match.

Nitish trained at nets ahead of the second T20I at Chennai, but was ruled out of that match and five-match series with a side strain.

Nitish was retained by the Hyderabad outfit for Rs 6 crore ahead of last year's players' auction after he made 303 runs for them from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 143.

He also impressed during India's tour to Australia, making some valuable contributions including a gutsy 114 in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

Nitish will join the SRH squad soon as they will open their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 against Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
