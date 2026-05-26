SRH Assistant Coach Praises Nitish Reddy's Evolution In IPL 2026

SRH assistant coach James Franklin lauds Nitish Reddy's transformation into a complete T20 all-rounder, praising his improved bowling, finishing ability and impact in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy has scored 264 runs and taken seven wickets in 13 matches this season. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish Reddy has flourished in a bigger role and is a much-improved T20 cricketer from the last Indian Premier League season, said Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach James Franklin here on Tuesday.

Key Points Franklin said Reddy has flourished in a bigger role this IPL season.

The SRH all-rounder has improved significantly with the ball after focused work on bowling.

Reddy has been used both in the Powerplay and middle overs by SRH.

A much fitter Reddy has made an impact both with the bat and his medium pace bowling for SRH this season, and Franklin said the Indian all-rounder has made significant improvements in his game.

"Last year, Nitish probably took a lot of learnings. There were a few things, form (wise), probably didn't start exactly how it wanted to for him. Obviously, there might have been a bit more expectation with having just recently been involved with India..." said Franklin ahead of the IPL Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals here on Wednesday.

Reddy has worked on his bowling

Reddy has chipped in with seven wickets and 264 runs in 13 games lower down the order this IPL, compared to 182 runs last season while he bowled only 30 balls.

"He has done quite a bit of work on his bowling, he (has) looked as confident as ever with the bat in the early part of our campaign. In terms of the prep work, in the first couple of games he got some validation on that in terms of getting a couple of little cameo scores and partnerships," said Franklin.

"That just gives you that validation, as I said, that confidence as a batter to go out and perform a role. His role has obviously been slightly deeper this year as opposed to last year as well, sort of more (about) coming in with maybe six or seven overs to go at No. 5 or No. 6, and he has played some unbelievable cameos for us in finishing off innings and his bowling as well."

"He has been utilised in opening the bowling, he has been utilised in the middle, just again depending on what we foresee being the best match-up for him to enter the game. His contribution for us this year has been immense," added the former New Zealand international.