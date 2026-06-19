Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan To Boxing Match

'I am challenging you, Bhajji. If you have a problem with the slap thing and me... come into the ring.'

IMAGE: S Sreesanth, currently involved in the Bare Knuckle Fight League, issues an 'open challenge' to Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Key Points Sreesanth has challenged Harbhajan Singh to a boxing bout to resolve their 2008 IPL 'slapgate' dispute.

The challenge stems from Sreesanth's belief that Harbhajan continues to profit from the controversy.

The incident revives memories of the infamous 2008 IPL season where Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth.

The 2008 IPL 'slapgate' controversy has flared up again as Shanthakumaran Sreesanth has reignited his feud with Harbhajan Singh by challenging the former spinner to settle their differences inside a boxing ring.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Sreesanth accused Harbhajan of continuing to profit from the controversy and called for a direct confrontation in a boxing-style contest to settle the matter.

'This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Wearing these same gloves? This is not acting. I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing.

'Let's see. This is an open challenge,' Sreesanth told Lallantop.

The challenge comes after Sreesanth took offence to a recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan Singh, which he believes referenced the infamous slapgate episode. Pointing to an old promotional image of the pair in boxing gear, he asked if Harbhajan would be willing to face him for real rather than in scripted settings.

'I am currently in the Bare Knuckle Fight League. I am challenging you, Bhajji. If you have this much of a problem with the slap thing and me, and you earn this much... let me earn too. Come into the ring.

'I am calling you from my heart. If we have some self-respect, let's not do ads and all that. In a genuine way, for all the Malayalis and all the Sardars, please come. I am waiting,' Sreesanth added.

Revisiting The 2008 IPL Slapgate Incident

During the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Harbhajan Singh, then playing for the Mumbai Indians, slapped Sreesanth after a match against Kings XI Punjab. The emotional aftermath, including a tearful Sreesanth on camera, became one of the defining images of that season and led to major disciplinary action against Harbhajan.

While both players appeared to have reconciled publicly in the years that followed, Sreesanth now claims the relationship has broken down again.

A recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan, Sreesanth says, made light of the slapgate controversy and reopened old wounds, further stating that Harbhajan benefited financially from revisiting the episode.

Sreesanth Blocks Harbhajan Amidst Renewed Feud

Despite multiple public apologies from Harbhajan Singh over the years and several appearances together in media and promotional campaigns, Sreesanth said he no longer wishes to maintain contact. He revealed that he has blocked Harbhajan and considers the matter closed from his side.

As of now, Harbhajan has not responded to Sreesanth's challenge.