England series decider 'a good challenge' for India women ahead of T20 World Cup

Despite losing the second T20I, India's women's team is determined to clinch the women's T20I series against England, viewing it as crucial preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Sree Charani picks a wicket during the second women's T20I against England in Bristol on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India women's team lost the second T20I against England.

Sree Charani took three wickets in the second T20I, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight.

Charani attributes her success to bowling to her strengths and focusing on her key skill of turning the ball.

The series, now level 1-1, serves as important preparation for the women's T20 World Cup.

India women play two warm-up games in Cardiff before their T20 World Cup campaign begins against Pakistan.

Left-arm spinner Sree Charani admitted that victory in the second women's T20I against England would have been a confidence booster for India, adding that the team is now focused on embracing the challenge of clinching the series decider.

Hosts England levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a 26-run victory in the second T20I on Saturday after India had won the opening match by 38 runs earlier in the week.

The series serves as a crucial preparation for the women's T20 World Cup, whihc begins in England and Wales on June 12.

India Women Aim For T20I Series Victory

"I think every match is important for us to win, to get confidence or to get something out of the match. If we had won here, I think we were two wins, so it would have given us more confidence," Charani said at the post-match press conference.

"I think now we have a good challenge ahead for us, so I think we'll take it," she added.

Sree Charani's Performance Highlights

Despite India's defeat, the young left-arm spinner was one of the standout performers, claiming three key wickets. Her victims included opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones and former captain Heather Knight.

Charani said her success came from sticking to her strengths rather than trying anything extraordinary.

"I am just trying to bowl to my strength, that's it, not much, I am not trying anything, just sequence bowling. I think turning the ball is my key strength."

Road To The T20 World Cup

After the third and final T20I in Taunton on Tuesday, the Indian team will play two warm up games in Cardiff on June 8 and 10.

The Women in Blue open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on June 14.