Sprinter Dutee Chand brings India more honour

Last updated on: July 10, 2019 10:14 IST

Becomes first Indian to bag a gold medal at the World University Games

IMAGE: Gold medallist Dutee Chand (centre) poses with the medal on the podium after winning gold in the 30th Summer World University Games in Naples, Italy, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Dutee Chand/Twitter

Dutee Chand won the gold medal in women's 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer World University Games in Naples. She crossed the finish line in 11.32 seconds. This is the first for any Indian.

Dutee, who won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, became one of the few athletes in the world to openly admit being in a same-sex relationship.

Dutee faced a lot of backlash for coming out. And, after winning the medal in Italy on Tuesday, she tweeted: "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!

"With years of hardwork and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden. @Napoli2019_ita," she wrote in her second tweet.

Dutee is also 100m national record holder.