South Zone's K L Rahul To Skip Duleep Trophy Final Vs East Zone

India's Test vice-captain K L Rahul is set to miss the Duleep Trophy final, impacting South Zone's lineup, while Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj join to bolster the team's strength and experience.

IMAGE: K L Rahul was asked by the BCCI to play in the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's Test vice-captain K L Rahul will not participate in the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone.

The BCCI had initially requested Rahul to play in the domestic tournament.

Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj are confirmed to play for South Zone in the final.

South Zone skipper Tilak Varma believes Padikkal and Siraj's form and experience will significantly strengthen the team.

India’s Test vice-captain K L Rahul will miss the Duleep Trophy final, confirmed South Zone skipper Tilak Varma, ahead of the title clash against East Zone in Chennai.

Rahul was asked by the BCCI to play in the Duleep Trophy, having recently featured in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Padikkal And Siraj Boost South Zone

Apart from Rahul, the BCCI also asked Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj to play in the Duleep Trophy final, with both players set to feature for South Zone in the final against East Zone, starting in Chennai on Sunday.

"K L bhai (Rahul) isn’t there," Tilak told reporters in Chennai on Saturday, on the eve of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone.

Varma said Padikkal’s inclusion would strengthen South Zone’s batting, while Padikkal and Siraj’s current form and experience would provide a major boost to the team, particularly its young players.

“Him (Devdutt Padikkal) coming into the side will really strengthen our batting line-up. The kind of form we have seen from him in the last two or three games has been really great, so having him will be a big boost for us," Tilak said.

“It will be a big boost for us with the kind of form they (Padikkal and Siraj) are in. It will be really helpful. They can share their experience with the players since we have quite a few young players in the side," Tilak added.

Padikkal has been in red-hot form in recent times, having scored two centuries for India in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka last month.