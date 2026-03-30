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Home  » Cricket » South Australia win back-to-back Sheffield Shields for first time

South Australia win back-to-back Sheffield Shields for first time

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March 30, 2026 08:48 IST

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South Australia

IMAGE: South Australia's players celebrate winning a second consecutive Sheffield Shield. Photograph: South Australia Cricket Teams/X

Key Points

  • South Australia won two Sheffield Shield titles in a row for the first time in the 133-year history of the domestic first-class competition.
  • Victoria, who resumed Day 5 on 102-5, collapsed for 139 to lose by 56 runs.
  • All-rounder Nathan McAndrew was named Man of the Match for his figures of 6/121 over both innings and a key knock with the bat.

South Australia took Victoria's last seven wickets for 37 runs on Monday to secure a 56-run victory and clinch back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles for the first time in the 133-year history of the domestic first-class

competition.

Victoria, heavy favourites to win the final, resumed on day five at Junction Oval on 102-5 chasing a victory target of 196 to take the inter-state title for the 33rd time.

South Australia's bowling attack needed less than an hour to dismiss them for 139, however, with quick Nathan McAndrew named Man of the Match for his figures of 6/121 over both innings and a key knock with the bat.

McAndrew made 60 in a pivotal second-innings partnership of 105 with Test wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who contributed 103 to South Australia's tally on a pace-friendly pitch.

 

"The ability for us to stay in the game is incredible, and to win two in a row with this group is super special, and it makes it even better when we're all such good mates off the field," said South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney.

Source: REUTERS
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