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De Zorzi ruled out, Rabada doubtful for first Test against Australia

October 05, 2026 11:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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South Africa face a significant challenge ahead of their first Test against Australia, with batsman Tony de Zorzi ruled out due to a hamstring injury and star paceman Kagiso Rabada's participation in doubt amidst a growing injury crisis.

Tony de Zorzi has been laid low by a hamstring injury

IMAGE: Tony de Zorzi has been laid low by a hamstring injury. Photograph: Kind courtesy Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • South African batsman Tony de Zorzi is out of the first Test against Australia due to a hamstring strain sustained during the last ODI.
  • De Zorzi's injury adds to a significant list of hamstring issues for South Africa, including fast bowlers Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, and Lungi Ngidi.
  • Leading paceman Kagiso Rabada is also doubtful for the Test, with his availability to be assessed after an intra-squad match.
  • The first Test between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to begin on Friday in Durban.
 

South African batsman Tony de Zorzi has joined the growing injury list ahead of the first Test against Australia after being ruled out by a hamstring strain, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old De Zorzi, who has 17 Test caps, suffered the injury fielding during the last one-day international against Australia in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. "Subsequent scans on Friday revealed the extent of the injury. No replacement has been named," CSA said in a statement.

Injury Woes for Proteas

South Africa will go into the Test, which starts in Durban on Friday, having suffered several hamstring injuries which have ruled out fast bowlers Ottniel Baartman, Kwena Maphaka and Lungi Ngidi and left leading paceman Kagiso Rabada doubtful to play.

Rabada has been included in a preliminary squad but his availability for the first Test will be assessed after an intra-squad match on Monday and Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
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Tony de ZorziAustraliaKagiso RabadaSouth AfricaKwena Maphaka

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