News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa's Du Preez retires from ODI, Test cricket

South Africa's Du Preez retires from ODI, Test cricket

April 07, 2022 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mignon Du Preez's last ODI appearance came in a 137-run defeat to England in the Women's World Cup in March

IMAGE: Mignon Du Preez's last ODI appearance came in a 137-run defeat to England in the Women's World Cup in March. Photograph: Peter Meecham/Getty Images

South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from Test and one-day international (ODI) cricket at the age of 32 but will continue to play Twenty20s (T20s), the country's cricket board (CSA) said on Thursday.

 

Du Preez's last ODI appearance came in a 137-run defeat to England in the Women's World Cup in March, in which she scored 30 runs. In all, she played 154 ODI matches and holds the nation's women's record in ODI runs (3,760), scored at an average of 32.98.

She also played one Test for South Africa against India in 2014 and captained the team across all formats between 2011 and 2016.

"I've been wonderfully fortunate to play in four ODI World Cups to date," Du Preez said in a statement.

"These have been some of my most treasured memories in life. I would however love to prioritise time with my family and hopefully start a family of my own soon.

"I feel South African women's cricket is in a very healthy state and the time is right to step away and allow the next generation of exciting cricketers to continue to grow this beautiful game of ours."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cummins 'most surprised' by his 15-ball 56 in KKR win
Cummins 'most surprised' by his 15-ball 56 in KKR win
PHOTOS: Cummins' 15-ball 56 powers KKR to victory
PHOTOS: Cummins' 15-ball 56 powers KKR to victory
Record $5M price-tag for Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt
Record $5M price-tag for Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt
During Covid, free food helped rein in India's poverty
During Covid, free food helped rein in India's poverty
83 POWs in Pak jails but no help from Islamabad: Govt
83 POWs in Pak jails but no help from Islamabad: Govt
HDFC twins, TCS, RIL drag Sensex down 575 points
HDFC twins, TCS, RIL drag Sensex down 575 points
Week 7: The Charred Cities Of Ukraine
Week 7: The Charred Cities Of Ukraine

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

What Mumbai Indians must do to win

What Mumbai Indians must do to win

Does Anant Ambani Look Worried?

Does Anant Ambani Look Worried?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances