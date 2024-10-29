News
South Africa's De Zorzi, Stubbs dominate Bangladesh bowling

October 29, 2024 18:52 IST
Tristan Stubbs

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs celebrates his century. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa batters Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs both scored maiden Test hundreds as the tourists amassed 307 runs for two wickets against Bangladesh on the opening day of the second Test on Tuesday.

The pair took full advantage of a docile batting strip at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong after South Africa won the toss and chose to bat, putting together a second wicket partnership of 201.

 

Tony de Zorzi

De Zorzi defied persistent cramp in the hot and humid conditions to finish the day unbeaten on 141 after reaching his century in 146 balls, while Stubbs was bowled for 106 after curtailing his usual attacking instincts and taking a measured 193 balls to get to his ton.

He was undone by a faster ball from spinner Taijul Islam that skidded on and took a bottom edge before cluttering into the stumps in the final session of the opening day in Chittagong.

De Zorzi had been dropped on six by debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam, although it was a tough chance.

South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram, who opened the batting, will feel he missed a chance to improve his test average, setting a brisk run rate early on but then being dismissed for 33 before lunch.
He chipped the ball to mid-on off Taijul with Mominul Haque taking an easy catch.

De Zorzi will resume on Wednesday with David Bedingham, who was 18 not out when bad light brought play to an early close.

Taijul bowled a marathon 30 overs and was the pick of the bowlers but his two wickets cost 110 runs.

South Africa are 1-0 up in the two-match series after a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
