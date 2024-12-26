News
Home  » Cricket » South Africa's Bosch, Paterson wreak havoc on Pakistan

South Africa's Bosch, Paterson wreak havoc on Pakistan

December 26, 2024 17:53 IST
South Africa

IMAGE: Dream start for Corbin Bosch. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket South Africa/X

South African fast bowler Corbin Bosch took a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket as Pakistan were left reeling on 88 for four at lunch on the opening day of the first Test at Centurion on Thursday.

The 30-year-debutant claimed the wicket of Pakistan captain Shan Masood as he came on as second change in a fiery four-man bowling line-up that wreaked havoc in the second hour of the morning’s play after the hosts won the toss and put the tourists into bat.

Bosch, playing on his home ground, had been drafted into the South Africa side after a raft of injuries to their regular fast bowlers and made good use of the opportunity with two wickets in the opening session.

 

He had Masood caught at third slip by Marco Jansen with his opening delivery, becoming the 25th cricketer to take a wicket with a first delivery in Test cricket.

It broke a stubborn partnership with Saim Ayub that held South Africa’s frontline bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Jansen at bay for the first 14 overs as they pegged back the Pakistan pair but failed to prise a breakthrough.

Dane Paterson then took two quick wickets with Ayub prodding forward to get an outside edge and be dismissed for 14 before Babar Azam, back in the side after being dropped during Pakistan’s last Test series against England, went for only four runs as pushed at a ball outside the off stump.

Bosch then claimed a second wicket as Saud Shakeel gloved a ball behind with the batsman given out for 14, only after South Africa had reviewed the umpire’s initial no-out decision.

Mohammad Rizwan (10 not out) and Kamran Ghulam will resume after lunch with Ghulam taking a surprisingly aggressive approach to his batting and scoring briskly with 23 runs off 22 balls.

It was a promising start for the home side, who must win at least one of their two Tests against Pakistan if they are to reach next year’s World Test Championship final.

A run of five successive Test victories in the last five months has catapulted South Africa to top of the WTC standings and given them a strong chance of a place against either Australia, India or Sri Lanka in the one-off final at Lord’s in June.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
