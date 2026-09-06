Young Proteas Triumph Over Zimbabwe In Tri-Series Final

South Africa's emerging cricket talents clinched the Tri-Series trophy, defeating Zimbabwe by 48 runs in a dominant final performance highlighted by Jordan Hermann's half-century and strong bowling.

IMAGE: South African players celebrate their tri-series win in Windhoek, Namibia on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points South Africa secures Tri-Series trophy with a 48-run victory over Zimbabwe.

Opener Jordan Hermann's explosive 53 runs set a strong foundation for South Africa's total of 205/5.

Bjorn Fortuin and Duan Jansen led the bowling attack, each taking three wickets to dismantle Zimbabwe's chase.

Zimbabwe's Brad Evans scored a resilient 56 not out, but it wasn't enough to prevent the defeat.

The South African squad featured several young talents, with key regulars rested for the tournament.

Opener Jordan Hermann scored 53 from 29 balls as South Africa claimed the Tri-Series trophy with a 48-run victory over Zimbabwe in the final.

South Africa, who have rested most of their regulars for the series, opted to bat first and posted 205 for five in their 20 overs.

South Africa's Dominant Performance

They had Zimbabwe in trouble early in the reply as they slipped to 24 for four, before eventually being bowled out for 157 in 18 overs.

Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen (32 from 23 balls) put on 84 for the first South African wicket in 47 balls, while there were also contributions from Dewald Brevis (32 from 23 balls) and Jordan's brother Rubin Hermann (27 from 16 balls).

Spinner Bjorn Fortuin (3-24 in four overs) and Duan Jansen (3-38 in three overs), brother of South Africa all-rounder Marco, helped bowl Zimbabwe out as Brad Evans offered a lone hand in resistance and finished 56 not out from 31 balls.

Hosts Namibia were the third team in the series but did not make the final.