South Africa win T20I series vs New Zealand with comfortable win in decider

IMAGE: Connor Esterhuizen's 33-ball 75 contained six sixes and five boundaries. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points South Africa defeated New Zealand by 33 runs to win the T20I series 3-2.

Connor Esterhuizen starred with 75 off 33 balls and won Player of the Match and Series.

New Zealand’s chase faltered despite a valiant effort from the middle order.

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South Africa sealed the T20I series against New Zealand with a convincing 33-run victory in the fifth and final game at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

Batting first in the decider, South Africa got off to a steady start with decent contributions from Rubin Hermann (39) and Wiaan Mulder (31).

A blistering knock from Connor Esterhuizen, who smashed 75 off just 33 balls studded with six sixes and five fours, lifted South Africa to a strong total of 187/4.

New Zealand fall short despite fight

Chasing 188, New Zealand lost an early wicket and struggled to keep up with the required rate. Dane Cleaver and Tim Robinson tried to stabilise the innings, while Bevon Jacobs played a quickfire knock of 36.

Jacobs and James Neesham added 52 runs for a crucial partnership, but the target proved too steep. Regular wickets and tight bowling ensured the Kiwis never truly threatened the chase.

Proteas bowlers seal the deal

South Africa’s bowlers maintained discipline throughout, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Keshav Maharaj led from the front, while Mulder also made an impact with the ball.

The hosts eventually fell short by 33 runs, handing South Africa both the match and the series.

The 24-year-old Esterhuizen, who was named Player of the Match and the Player of the Series, was the highest run-getter in the series with 125 runs in four games at an average of 41.67, including two half-centuries.

"I think the nice thing was I got to play with freedom and express myself," Esterhuizen said.

"In my mind, the openers assessed and said 160 would be competitive, and Forrester and I thought 180 would be a good score, and we ended up with 187. From the first match, it was a bit of a graft, and then you have to play some dots. Then it was a bit more free-flowing, and I got into strong positions, and that sets you in good stead," he added.