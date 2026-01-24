'South Africa well covered for T20 World Cup 2026'

IMAGE: South Africa are battling a few injury concerns heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

South Africa were forced to make two changes to their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs included in place of the injured duo of Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira.



While acknowledging the "sad and unfortunate" impact of injuries on the squad, the South Africa and Sunrisers Eastern Cape speedster backed the depth of the Proteas' T20 World Cup roster, stating that the replacement players are fully capable and currently in top form.



Flamboyant batters David Miller and Dewald Brevis, along with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, are also battling injuries.



"Obviously, it's sad to lose and it's unfortunate. I've been on that side as well with a few World Cups and ICC events. But I think all in all, the guys that are replacing have put their hand up. They've done really well," Nortje said after Sunrisers booked a place in the SA20 League final with a seven-wicket win over Paarl Royals in the second qualifier, in Johannesburg, on Friday.



"They've either played in previous World Cups or been in the squad and they've put their hand up in the SA20 as well. So the replacements, it's not like it's guys who haven't played or guys who aren't performing. It's really proper players as well," he said.



"So it is unfortunate, but luckily we're in a fortunate position where we can replace them with good quality players. And that's exactly what's happened," the South African speedster said.

'Schedule has been quite hectic'

He acknowledged that the schedule has been quite hectic over the past few months, but felt the workload has ensured every player has had enough match practice heading into the World Cup.



"The way the tournament has been and the amount of cricket played, the schedule has been quite hectic. There hasn't been a lot of time available. You have to travel on your off days. I think the boys have played a lot of cricket now, which is great for us. I don't think anyone has gotten less cricket," the 32-year-old fast bowler said.



"Maybe one or two guys coming in, but everyone's been playing a lot of cricket. That's brilliant for us going into the World Cup."



Nortje admitted that had there been a T20I series just before the start of the World Cup, it would have been an ideal preparation for the mega-event.



"Obviously, you probably would have wanted to play together as a team for a bit more. But I think all in all, everyone is looking really good. Everyone's got good confidence and played well. It's probably as close as ideal as it can be," Nortje said.