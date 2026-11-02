Proteas look to strengthen their hold atop Test rankings as Bangladesh beckon

South Africa has announced its squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, featuring the return of batters Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza, as they look to consolidate their position at the top of the Test world rankings.

IMAGE: South Africa won the three-match Test series against Australia recently and look to solidify their spot atop the Test rankings. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Batters Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza have been named in South Africa's squad for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi is unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje returns to the squad after recovering from a groin injury.

South Africa, currently top of the Test world rankings, aim to continue their strong performance in the World Test Championship cycle.

Coach Shukri Conrad emphasises the importance of the Bangladesh series and the team's focus on seam-bowling options on home pitches.

South Africa have named batters Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza in their squad for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, but seamer Lungi Ngidi remains sidelined by injury. De Zorzi has recovered from a hamstring problem that kept him out of the recent 2-1 series win over Australia. Hamza won the last of his eight Test caps against New Zealand in 2024.

Squad Additions and Injury Updates

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has recovered from the groin injury that kept him out of the third test against Australia, and is part of a pace attack including Dane Paterson and Kagiso Rabada, and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder. Ngidi's hamstring injury meant he was not considered for selection by South Africa, whose series win over Australia took them to the top of the Test world rankings for the first time since 2016.

Coach's Outlook on Series and Team Performance

"Traditionally, surfaces on the Highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times. So with that in mind, there will be greater focus on our seam-bowling options," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said. While Conrad was thrilled with how his side performed against the Aussies, the South Africa coach thinks his side might still have more to offer across the remainder of the World Test Championship cycle as they prepare for home series against Bangladesh (two Tests) and England (three Tests) and two fixtures against Sri Lanka.

"I still think there are one or two things that will make us the best version," Conrad said.

"But my gosh, I wouldn't have thought this a couple of days ago that we'd stand here. In the same breath, I'm also not surprised because that lot have it in them to do amazing things."

Strategy and Upcoming Challenges

IMAGE: South Africa coach Shukri Conrad is not taking Bangladesh lightly considering their recent good record against Australia. Photograph: ICC/X

Conrad suggested the make-up of the Proteas' best XI remained a work in progress, with the confident coach admitting he will continue to rotate his players as he searches for the best mix and the right combinations suited to winning each individual Test and series. And while Conrad knows his side is well placed to qualify for another World Test Championship decider, the South Africa coach is not taking anything for granted.

"Every Test series becomes the biggest Test series, and the next Test series is the biggest Test series of the summer," Conrad added. "Bangladesh are going to come here with quicks that can be very effective on the surfaces on the Highveld.

"Let's not forget that they not so long ago beat Australia.

"It's critical for us that we take the good from here, look at where we can get better and make sure we hit the ground running against Bangladesh in a few weeks' time."

The first Test is at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from November 15-19, and the second at Centurion Park in Pretoria.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton