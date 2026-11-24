Marques Ackerman's sensational second consecutive Test century has propelled South Africa to a dominant 265-run lead over Bangladesh by tea on day two of the second Test in Centurion.

IMAGE: It was a second successive Test ton for Marques Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team's nine-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh last week. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Marques Ackerman scored 150 runs off 138 balls, marking his second successive Test century.

South Africa established a significant 265-run lead over Bangladesh, reaching 356-5 in reply to Bangladesh's 91.

Tony de Zorzi contributed an unbeaten 63, with Wiaan Mulder also at the crease on 33.

Ackerman's impressive form sees him accumulate 470 runs at an average of 78.3 in just four Tests.

South Africa opener Marques Ackerman raced to another century as the home team opened up a commanding 265-run lead over Bangladesh at tea on the second day of the second Test at Centurion on Tuesday.

Ackerman scored 150 off 138 balls in a thrilling innings before being trapped LBW by Shoriful Islam's full toss as South Africa sped to 356/5 in reply to Bangladesh's paltry total of 91.

Ackerman's Dominant Performance

Tony de Zorzi made 63 not out on his return to the team and will resume the evening session with Wiaan Mulder, who is unbeaten on 33.

It was a second successive Test ton for Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team's nine-wicket first Test win over Bangladesh last week.

He hit 27 boundaries after being 46 not out overnight.

Rising Star in Test Cricket

The 30-year made his debut in last month's series against Australia and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.3 in four Tests.

South Africa resumed on 88/1 and added 57 runs before Zubayr Hamza (27) was caught when he got an inside edge that flew off his pads and into gully.

Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton both scored 20 runs before being caught as Shoriful and Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickers apiece.