South Africa bowled Bangladesh down to 58 for three after posting 557, with Rickelton's century and Rabada's career-best 72 giving the hosts a commanding 157-run lead.

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on Day 4 of the opening Test at the Wanderers on Wednesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points South Africa reduced Bangladesh to 58 for three in their second innings, leaving the visitors trailing by 99 runs after conceding a 157-run first-innings lead.

Ryan Rickelton scored 102 and shared a 117-run stand with Kagiso Rabada, who made a career-best 72, as South Africa posted 557 all out.

Temba Bavuma missed Bangladesh's second innings with a calf strain, handing captaincy duties to Aiden Markram, but remains available to bat if required.

South Africa struck three early blows to leave Bangladesh struggling at 58 for three in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the first Test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Having conceded a sizeable first-innings lead, Bangladesh were left with plenty to do to avoid defeat, trailing by 99 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Marco Jansen provided the first breakthrough by dismissing opener Tamim Hasan for four before Kagiso Rabada bowled Mominul Haque for one.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also failed to make an impact, edging Simon Harmer behind for 11.

Mahfijul Islam was unbeaten on 30, with Towhid Hridoy on four, when the players left the field for tea.

Rickelton, Rabada Extend South Africa's Lead

Earlier, South Africa resumed their first innings at 387 for seven and piled up 557 all out, adding 170 runs in an extended morning session to establish a 157-run lead.

Ryan Rickelton became the fourth centurion of the match, scoring 102, and shared a valuable 117-run eighth-wicket partnership with Rabada.

Rickelton's innings ended when he was stumped by Litton Das after stepping out to face spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Rabada produced a career-best Test score of 72 before suffering the same fate, becoming Litton's eighth dismissal of the innings and setting a new record for a wicketkeeper in a Test innings for Bangladesh.

Bavuma Sidelined with Calf Strain

South Africa also suffered a fitness concern, with captain Temba Bavuma unable to take the field during Bangladesh's second innings because of a calf strain.

Vice-captain Aiden Markram took over the captaincy in his absence, although Bavuma remains available to bat if required.

South Africa will look to press home their advantage after reducing Bangladesh to three wickets before tea, with the visitors still facing a significant deficit.