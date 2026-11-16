Litton Das hits century before Bangladesh fold for 400

South African seam bowler Dane Paterson delivered a stellar performance, taking four crucial wickets to help dismiss Bangladesh for 400 runs before lunch on the second day of the first Test at the Wanderers.

IMAGE: Litton Das completed his eighth Test century in style, hitting Marco Jansen for six, on the second day of the first Test at the Wanderers on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dane Paterson took four wickets for South Africa, finishing with figures of 4-92.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 400 before lunch on the second day of the first Test.

Litton Das completed his eighth Test century, scoring 120 runs off 174 balls.

South Africa were 18-1 at lunch, losing Aiden Markram cheaply.

South Africa seam bowler Dane Paterson took four wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for 400 before lunch on the second day of the first Test at the Wanderers on Monday.

South Africa were 18-1 at lunch after Aiden Markram fell cheaply in the second over of their reply.

Das Reaches Century Mark

Litton Das, 92 not out overnight, completed his eighth Test century in the fourth over of the morning, hitting Marco Jansen for six.

He made 120 off 174 balls before a tame dismissal as he pulled the ball to midwicket to be caught by Jansen.

It was the second wicket of the morning for Paterson, who also had Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught in the slips for 10.

Paterson Cleans Up Tail

Paterson (4-92) claimed the wickets of tailenders Hasan Mahmoud (16) and Taskin Ahmed (17), both out to wild swipes that went high into the air, to end Bangladesh"s innings.

Markram (4) was caught behind off Hasan's third ball of his first over, with Marques Ackerman (7) and Zubayr Hamza (4) not out at the end of the session.