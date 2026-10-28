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Harmer's Double Strike Rocks Australia On Day 2

October 28, 2026 16:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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South Africa's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during Day 2 of the third and final Test against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • Simon Harmer took two wickets in his first over, shifting momentum in South Africa's favour.
  • Australia reached lunch at 90 for two, trailing South Africa's first-innings total of 329 by 239 runs.
  • Travis Head chopped on for 27, and Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for a duck.
  • Opener Matt Renshaw (27 not out) and Cameron Green (17 not out) are at the crease for Australia.
 

Spinner Simon Harmer struck twice in his first over as Australia went to lunch at 90 for the loss of two wickets on day two of the decisive third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday.

Australia trail South Africa’s first-innings total of 329 by 239 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Opener Matt Renshaw (27 not out) and Cameron Green (17 not out) will resume in the afternoon session for the touring side.

Harmer's Impactful Spell

Renshaw and Travis Head put on 58 for the first wicket before Harmer removed the latter with his first ball of the match.

Head chopped the ball on to his stumps playing off the back foot. Marnus Labuschagne's poor run in Tests continued when he fell for a duck, caught by Aiden Markram at slip.

The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the first Test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

The team who win the match will occupy the number one position in the Test world rankings, a position currently held by Australia.

Source: REUTERS
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HarmerAustraliaSouth AfricaMatt RenshawCameron Green

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