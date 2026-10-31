Rabada's early strikes leave Australia reeling on Day 5

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada's three-wicket burst with the new ball put South Africa in control of Day 5 of the third and final Test. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Kagiso Rabada took three crucial wickets early on Day 5 of the Cape Town Test.

Australia were left struggling at 20/3, chasing a target of 288 for victory.

Rabada dismissed openers Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne, followed by Travis Head.

Kagiso Rabada wreaked havoc with the new ball to leave Australia reeling on Day 5 of the third and final Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Chasing 288 for victory, Australia were reeling on 32/3 in 13 overs.

Cameron Green was unbeaten on 10, while Josh Inglish was on two.

Rabada tore through the Australian top order, picking up 3/14 in five overs.

Rabada's 350-wicket Milestone

Rabada gave South Africa a dream start as he dismissed opener Matt Renshaw for a duck, caught down the leg side after he missed the glance.

In the same over, he got Marnus Labuschagne leg before wicket for four.

The Australia No 3's horror run with the bat continued as he misjudged the leave off the incoming delivery and was ruled out leg before wicket.

In his fourth over, Rabada secured the key wicket of Travis Head for 14, caught in the gully after he looked to drive a full wide delivery.

That wicket saw Rabada complete the milestone of 350 wickets in Test cricket -- the fourth South African to achieve the feat. Having got there in 75 Tests, he becomes the joint fourth fastest with the great Malcolm Marshall to get to the 350-wicket landmark after Richard Hadlee and Dale Steyn (69 Tests), Dennis Lillee (70 Tests) and Glenn McGrath (74 Tests).