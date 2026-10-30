3rd Test: Rickelton holds firm as South Africa extend lead past 100 against Australia

South Africa reached 202 for five at lunch on day four, building a 102-run lead as Rickelton held firm, with the series winner set to claim Test cricket's top ranking.

• Scorecard: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4

IMAGE: South Africa's Ryan Rickelton frustrated Australia with a patient knock on Day 4 of the third Test at Newlands on Friday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points South Africa reached 202 for five at lunch on day four, extending their overall lead to 102 runs against Australia at Newlands.

Rickelton remained unbeaten on 39, while Cummins dismissed Breetzke for 43 to claim his first wicket of the match.

With the pitch showing signs of wear, the winner of the 1-1 series decider will claim the top spot in the Test world rankings.

South Africa reached 202 for five at lunch on the fourth day of the decisive third Test against Australia at Newlands on Friday, taking their lead to 102 runs as they look to set the visitors a challenging target.

Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 39, while Wiaan Mulder was batting on five as the hosts lost one wicket in the morning session after resuming at 140 for four.

South Africa made a steady start before Matthew Breetzke fell for 43.

He attempted a pull shot but was caught by Mitchell Starc off Australia captain Pat Cummins, who claimed his first wicket of the match.

Wearing Pitch Raises Challenge for Australia

IMAGE: Matthew Breetzke made 43 before falling to Pat Cummins. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

With the pitch beginning to show signs of wear, South Africa will look to add as many runs as possible before declaring.

Australia batter Josh Inglis had said on Thursday that chasing a target in excess of 200 would be difficult on the deteriorating surface.

The series is level at 1-1, with Australia winning the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs before South Africa bounced back with an innings and 31-run victory in Gqeberha.

The series decider carries added significance, with the winners set to claim the number one position in the Test world rankings, currently held by Australia.