Smith Likely To Bat On Day 5 As Australia Battle For Survival

Australia's hopes of salvaging a draw in the second Test against South Africa are hanging by a thread, with veteran batter Steve Smith battling a neck injury that kept him off the field on Day 4.

IMAGE: Steve Smith, struggling with a sore neck, didn't come out to bat in Australia's second innings on Day 4 after they were asked to follow on. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Steve Smith is struggling with a sore neck and did not bat in Australia's second innings on Day 4 after being asked to follow on.

Australia are 156/4 at stumps on Day 4, needing another 170 runs to avoid an innings defeat against South Africa.

Smith was Australia's top-scorer in the first innings with 28 runs, also passing the 11,000-run milestone in Tests.

Australian coach Andrew McDonald is optimistic Smith will be able to bat on the fifth and final day after receiving treatment.

Australia will hope veteran batter Steve Smith can bat on the fifth and final day despite his neck injury, as the visitors aim to salvage a draw in the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on Thursday.

Smith, struggling with a sore neck, didn't come out to bat in Australia's second innings on Day 4 after they were asked to follow on.

Australia's Precarious Position

Australia were reeling on 156/4 at stumps after being bowled out for 99 in their first innings in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 425/9 declared. They need another 170 runs to avoid the innings defeat.

Smith was Australia's top-scorer in the first innings with 28, going past the 11,000-run barrier in Tests. However, he was unable to bat at No 4 in Australia's second innings.

Coach's Optimism for Smith's Return

Australian coach Andrew McDonald believes Smith, 37, has been receiving treatment and is likely to bat on the final day.

"We felt it was best to hopefully get the batting unit through to tomorrow and then hopefully he is better placed," McDonald said after Day 4.

"We have seen the physio working on him, so he will bat tomorrow. It is not something that will rule him out of the innings, but it was just a little bit more time than we expected on the back of the first innings. Sometimes he changes his technique when he is fully fit too, but he was limited in what he could do."