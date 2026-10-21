Five-star Jansen sends Australia crashing for 99; South Africa impose follow-on

IMAGE: Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket during Day 4 of the second Test against Australia on Wednesday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Marco Jansen claimed 5/33, bowling out Australia for 99 in their first innings.

South Africa took a huge 326-run first innings lead.

South Africa imposed the follow-on asking Australia to bat again.

Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder picked up two wickets each.

South African fast bowler Marco Jansen claimed a five-wicket haul to send Australia crashing for 99 in their first innings on the fourth day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

Jansen took 5/33 in 11 overs as Australia were bundled out in 42.3 overs.

South Africa, who took a huge 326-run first innings lead, imposed the follow-on.

South Africa had posted a huge 425-9 declared in their first innings in the rain-hit second Test.

Jansen's Devastating Spell

Jansen took four wickets for 16 runs in seven overs in the morning session as Australia slumped to 69/6 in 33 overs at lunch on the fourth day.

The 26-year-old left-hander had nightwatchman Scott Boland (2) caught behind with his first ball of the innings and then trapped opener Travis Head lbw for 14, confirmed after a television review.

Australia's Batting Collapse

Jansen extracted extra pace and bounce in his sixth over to have Matt Renshaw (12) caught at gully and Alex Carey caught behind two balls later without scoring.

Anrich Nortje took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (14), who fell to a diving one-handed catch by Simon Harmer in the slips, but the bowler later went off with a leg injury.

Smith Completes Milestone

Steve Smith was Australia's top-scorer with 28 -- the only Aussie batter to go past the 20-run mark.

He became the third Australian to complete 11,000 Test runs when he took his score to 28 before he was bowled by Mulder.