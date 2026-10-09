Durban Test Day 1: Mulder, Jansen put South Africa in control against Australia

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Durban on Friday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen claimed two wickets each to give South Africa a fine start on Day 1.

Australia elected to bat first against South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban.

Travis Head and Nic Maddinson were dismissed cheaply, with Maddinson making a 33-ball duck in his return Test.

South Africa recalled Anrich Nortje and opted for two spinners, while Kagiso Rabada was rested due to injury.

Pacers Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen claimed two wickets each to leave Australia in trouble on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

Australia lost two wickets on either side of the lunch interval to find themselves reeling on 84/4 in 27 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed leg before wicket by Mulder off the final ball of the morning session after scoring a fluent 37. Steve Smith fell immediately after the lunch break caught by Mulder at gully off Jansen for 25.

Smith and Labuschagne added 60 runs from 94 balls for the third wicket to steady Australia after their openers were dismissed early.

Maddinson Fails On Return

Travis Head was caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off pacer Wiaan Mulder for nine. 34-year-old Maddinson, who replaced the injured Cameron Green in a fairytale return after his recovery from testicular cancer, struggled with the bat in his first Test in nearly a decade. He perished for a a 33-ball duck, bowling by Marcon Jansen.

While Labuschagne hit some nicely-timed boundaries, Smith went on the attack against spinner Keshav Maharaj hitting a couple of sixes in the 19th ov

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday.

"He is settled where his game is at," said Cummins of the choice of Maddinson, whose last Test cap was a decade ago and who got the nod ahead of all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

"There is a little bit of grass there," the Australian skipper said of the wicket as he showed no hesitation in choosing to bat first on a hot and humid day.

"It's always great to come up against South Africa, who got the better of us last year. We're pretty excited about the series," he added.

South Africa named their team on Thursday, going with two spinners and recalling Anrich Nortje to play in a first class match for the first time in almost four years.

Lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada was left out to continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Captain Temba Bavuma said Nortje offered "x-factor" with the pace of his bowling.

"We would have liked to bat first but we'll have to do the job with the ball and exploit whatever moisture there is in the wicket," Bavuma added.