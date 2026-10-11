Cummins' double strike puts Australia in control on Day 3

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon dismissed South Africa captain Temba Bavuma for three after he attempted a rash reverse sweep on Day 3 of the first Test in Durban on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Australia secured three key wickets before lunch on day three, leaving South Africa at 115/4 and 275 runs behind.

Aiden Markram (37), Temba Bavuma (3), and David Bedingham (49) were dismissed, all falling to loose strokes.

Steve Smith took two smart catches, while Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Pat Cummins claimed a wicket each.

South Africa's batsmen missed opportunities for big scores on a batting-friendly pitch.

Pat Cummins picked up two quick wickets after lunch as Australia took a firm grip on the first Test against South Africa on the third day at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

South Africa are struggling on 188/6 in 52 overs, with Marco Jansen on 18 and Kyle Verreynne on 12.

South Africa are still 202 runs adrift of Australia's first innings total of 390.

Captain Cummins made the breakthrough as Wiaan Mulder was done in by a ferocious bouncer. He looked to leave the short ball directed at the body but failed to get out of line and ended up lobbing a simple catch to the fielder at deep square leg for 30.

In his next over, he dismissed the well-set Tristan Stubbs, who top edged the pull shot and was caught at deep square leg for 32. The duo had added 56 runs for the fifth wicket to get South Africa back on track after they were reduced to 99/4 at one stage.

Australia Chip Away At Wickets

The hosts resumed at 27/1 overnight and saw Aiden Markram, captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham all out to loose strokes as Steve Smith took two smart catches in the slips.

South Africa added 57 runs to their overnight tally before Markram got a healthy edge as he tried to drive Mitch Starc and was caught by Matt Renshaw at first slip for 37.

An injudicious reverse sweep by captain Bavuma saw him go cheaply for three runs as the ball popped up for Smith to catch and give veteran spinner Nathan Lyon his first wicket of the three-Test series.

Smith then produced a flying catch, diving across first slip to snag Bedingham as he attempted a back foot drive to a rising ball from Pat Cummins and fell for 49 runs. All three batsmen will feel they missed out on an opportunity for a big score on a batting-friendly pitch.

Controversial Decision And Earlier Play

Australia might have had another wicket minutes before lunch when Mulder looked to be caught by Marnus Labuschagne off Lyon but the umpire reversed his "out" decision when television reviews showed the ball hit the deck before the catch.

The tourists had already dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton on Saturday as South Africa began their reply to Australia’s imposing first innings total, highlighted by Renshaw’s 190-run knock.

The opening two days of the test both ended early when bad light stopped play and extra time has been added on to all three of Sunday's sessions.