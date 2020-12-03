South Africa to rest Du Plessis for ODIs vs England

December 03, 2020 19:37 IST

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis is being rested after competing in the Twenty20 games against England and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

South Africa have left out former captain Faf du Plessis from their squad for the One Day International series against England, which starts at Newlands on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, is being rested for the three-match series after competing in the Twenty20 games against England, which the visitors swept 3-0, and in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings.

He joins injured fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on the sidelines. Rabada suffered an adductor injury earlier this week and will only return later this month for the test series against Sri Lanka.

Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks and Pite van Biljon were also all released from the squad on Thursday as the numbers were reduced to 18.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon- Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.