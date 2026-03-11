HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » South Africa team, stranded after T20 World Cup, to fly home from Wednesday

South Africa team, stranded after T20 World Cup, to fly home from Wednesday

March 11, 2026 10:47 IST

South Africa

IMAGE: South Africa were stuck in India because of conflict in the Middle East long after their T20 World Cup campaign ended while the ICC struggled to charter flights to repatriate them. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • ICC said the entire South African contingent will depart India in the next 36 hours.
  • England flew home two days after being beaten in the semi-finals, prompting criticism of the ICC from the South African and West Indian camps.
  • West Indies players are leaving India on commercial flights in batches on Tuesday and Wednesday after their departure was delayed due to ​international airspace closures.

South Africa's cricket team, stranded in India because of international airspace closure, will begin to fly home on Wednesday, with the entire contingent departing in the next 36 hours, the International Cricket Council said.

They are one of several including West Indies stuck because of conflict in the Middle East long after their T20 World Cup campaigns ended while the ICC struggled to charter flights to repatriate them.

England flew home two days after being beaten in the semi-finals, prompting criticism of the ICC from the South African and West Indian camps.

The ICC, in a statement on Wednesday, said the criticism was "incorrect" and provided an update on South Africa's return.

"On current arrangements, the South Africa contingent will begin departing for South Africa tonight, with all members expected to have departed within the next 36 hours," it said.

"The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare."

"Throughout this period, the ICC's overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected," it said. 

"We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change."

West Indies players are leaving India on commercial flights in batches after their departure was delayed due to ​international airspace closures amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Caribbean side's governing body CWI said on Tuesday.

A charter flight for the West Indies and South Africa T20 ​World Cup teams scheduled to fly to Johannesburg ​before continuing on to Antigua was cancelled earlier on ⁠Tuesday.

Some players and staff have departed and others are scheduled ​to leave on different flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, CWI ​said in a statement.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Windies players fly out of India on commercial flights
One Boundary Away: Sanju Misses MVPI Crown
Afghanistan-SL series in UAE postponed amid Middle East crisis
On The Vande Bharat After The World Cup Win
BCCI Announces Massive Rs 131 Crore Bonus For Team India!
