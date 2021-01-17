News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa squad clears COVID tests in Pakistan

South Africa squad clears COVID tests in Pakistan

Source: PTI
January 17, 2021 22:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The South African squad arrived in Pakistan without the services of their Indian performance analyst, Prasanna Agoram as he was not issued a visa for the tour by the Pakistan embassy in Pretoria.

The South African cricket team before a training session in Karachi on Sunday

IMAGE: The South African cricket team before a training session in Karachi on Sunday. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

The entire South Africa cricket team has cleared the COVID-19 tests, allowing the tourists to take part in their first outdoor practice session in Karachi on Sunday.

The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first COVID-19 tests soon after landing in Karachi on Saturday morning and according to their media manager, all the reports came negative.

 

The players and officials were then allowed to go to the Karachi Gymkhana ground adjacent to their hotel and have their first training session.

The players and officials will undergo another round of COVID-19 tests in two days’ time.

The South African squad arrived in Pakistan without the services of their Indian performance analyst, Prasanna Agoram as he was not issued a visa for the tour by the Pakistan embassy in Pretoria.

A source said Prasanna had been denied visa due to security reasons.

The source said that the Indian analyst of the team will now work from his home in Bengaluru and assist the visitors in the Test and T20 series.

Last year when Zimbabwe toured Pakistan, their head coach Lalchand Rajput didn't accompany the team as he withdrew from the tour on the advice of the Indian embassy in Harare.

The visitors reached Pakistan on a chartered flight for a month-long tour after all-commercial airlines from South Africa were stopped due to the pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Washington-Shardul partnership was outstanding'
'Washington-Shardul partnership was outstanding'
NZ all-rounder Neesham undergoes surgery
NZ all-rounder Neesham undergoes surgery
PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 3
PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 3
Apex Council meeting: BCCI undecided on Ranji schedule
Apex Council meeting: BCCI undecided on Ranji schedule
Sundar expected Shardul to get to his fifty with a six
Sundar expected Shardul to get to his fifty with a six
Thakur's grind from 10-ball Test debut to Brisbane
Thakur's grind from 10-ball Test debut to Brisbane
Shiv Sena to contest West Bengal assembly polls: Raut
Shiv Sena to contest West Bengal assembly polls: Raut

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Leach takes fifer to take England near win in Galle

Leach takes fifer to take England near win in Galle

Hazlewood shrugs off fatigue claims

Hazlewood shrugs off fatigue claims

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use