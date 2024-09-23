News
South Africa rout Afghanistan; avoid series whitewash

September 23, 2024 10:33 IST
Aiden Markram

IMAGE: Aiden Markram's unbeaten half-century helped South Africa overpower Afghanistan by seven wickets in the third and final ODI in Sharjah on Sunday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

South Africa bounced back from two heavy defeats to beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International in Sharjah on Sunday.

Aiden Markram's unbeaten 69 and 26 not out from Tristan Stubbs saw South Africa cruise to 170/3 in 33 overs in reply to Afghanistan’s modest total of 169.

Afghanistan had skittled South Africa out cheaply to win the first match on Wednesday and then handed the visitors a 177-run thumping on Friday but were unable to replicate their form, even after again winning the toss and electing to bat in the third ODI.

Their innings was dominated again by the powerful hitting of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who scored 105 in Friday’s comprehensive victory which saw Afghanistan go 2-0 up in the three-match series.

South Africa's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

This time he fell 11 short of another century, smashing 89 off 94 balls before being snapped up on the boundary by a flying catch by Reeza Hendricks off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo.

But for the rest, the Afghanis were undone by poor decision making and a little misfortune as they suffered three runouts.

Rahmat Shah was run out when a ball that was hit back down the wicket by Gurbaz was deflected by the hand of bowler Lungi Ngidi onto the shoulder of the stranded Shah and onto his wicket.

Afghanistan's players celebrate with the series trophy.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate with the series trophy. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ikram Alikhil were slow in making their ground and run out by quick thinking in the field with Afghanistan slumping to 132 for seven before Allah Ghazanfar contributed an unbeaten 31 off 15 to take them past 150.

 

South Africa were always on course to reach the target even after losing their opening three batsmen for 80 runs.

Markram was the aggressor with Stubbs in a supporting role as their unbeaten 90-run partnership saw South Africa home.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
