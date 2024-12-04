South Africa pick new captain for Pakistan T20s

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen was named South Africa's captain for the three-match T20 International against Pakistan next week. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Heinrich Klaasen will captain South Africa in three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan next week, allowing Aiden Markram to concentrate on the Test series, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.



Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs will also sit out the T20 series because of their involvement in the tests but will play in the three One-Day Internationals between the two countries later in the month.



Oft injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi return to the T20 side for the first time since the T20

World Cup in June, where South Africa reached the final.All-rounder George Linde has also been named in the squad for the first time in three years.The first match is in Durban on December 10, followed by back-to-back clashes in Pretoria on Dec. 13 and in Johannesburg the following day.

South Africa and Pakistan then meet in there ODIs on Dec. 17, Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 before beginning a two-test series on Dec. 26.



South Africa T20 squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.