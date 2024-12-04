News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » South Africa pick new captain for Pakistan T20s

South Africa pick new captain for Pakistan T20s

December 04, 2024 14:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Heinrich Klaasen

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen was named South Africa's captain for the three-match T20 International against Pakistan next week. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Heinrich Klaasen will captain South Africa in three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan next week, allowing Aiden Markram to concentrate on the Test series, Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday.

Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs will also sit out the T20 series because of their involvement in the tests but will play in the three One-Day Internationals between the two countries later in the month.

Oft injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi return to the T20 side for the first time since the T20

World Cup in June, where South Africa reached the final.

All-rounder George Linde has also been named in the squad for the first time in three years.

The first match is in Durban on December 10, followed by back-to-back clashes in Pretoria on Dec. 13 and in Johannesburg the following day.

 

South Africa and Pakistan then meet in there ODIs on Dec. 17, Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 before beginning a two-test series on Dec. 26.

South Africa T20 squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change
Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change
Changing positions no longer a mental challenge: Rahul
Changing positions no longer a mental challenge: Rahul
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
When Gunman Opened Fire At Sukhbir Badal
When Gunman Opened Fire At Sukhbir Badal
I just want to be in the playing XI: K L Rahul
I just want to be in the playing XI: K L Rahul
India's players angry as fans pass 'rude' comments!
India's players angry as fans pass 'rude' comments!
'Announcing I'm Married May Be...'
'Announcing I'm Married May Be...'

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
SEE: Dhoni's Pahadi Swag
SEE: Dhoni's Pahadi Swag
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'
'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For 10 Years'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances