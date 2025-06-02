HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » South Africa's Klaasen retires from international cricket

South Africa's Klaasen retires from international cricket

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 16:14 IST

x

Heinrich Klaasen

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hit four centuries and 11 fifties in 60 ODIs, and scored exactly 1,000 runs in 58 T20Is at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Test matches for South Africa. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen has retired from all forms of international cricket, a blow for the country ahead of their co-hosting of the 2027 World Cup where he would have been a major draw card.

Klaasen, 33, is one of the world’s most destructive batters in white-ball cricket and a mainstay of the South African limited-overs side in recent years. He is likely to maintain a presence on the global Twenty20 league circuit.

"It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket," he said in a Cricket South Africa statement on Monday.

"It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.

"I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so."

South Africa’s Director of National Teams and High Performance Enoch Nkwe said he understood the reasons for Klaasen's decision.

 

"He has been transparent with Cricket South Africa throughout the past few months, and we fully respect his decision to retire from international cricket," Nkwe said. "We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey."

Klaasen averaged 43.69 with four centuries and 11 fifties in 60 one-day internationals, and scored exactly 1,000 runs in 58 T20 internationals at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Test matches for South Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL Comeback King: How Shreyas Iyer Silenced Critics
IPL Comeback King: How Shreyas Iyer Silenced Critics
'I was letting team down': Maxwell retires from ODIs
'I was letting team down': Maxwell retires from ODIs
'IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad due to politics'
'IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad due to politics'
Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!
Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!
SA's record at Lord's a confidence boost for WTC final
SA's record at Lord's a confidence boost for WTC final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

webstory image 2

Aloo Poha Vada: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in black dress1:09

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in black dress

Jalsa moments: Big B's kind gesture 1:36

Jalsa moments: Big B's kind gesture

Sonu Sood visits Tirumala with family 1:36

Sonu Sood visits Tirumala with family

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD