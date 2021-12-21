News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa focused on beating India despite off-field woes

South Africa focused on beating India despite off-field woes

December 21, 2021 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock at an intra-squad match on Monday

IMAGE: South Africa's Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock at an intra-squad match on Monday. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Test captain Dean Elgar says he will not let the allegations of racist conduct that have come to light at Cricket South Africa in recent months become an excuse for failure as his side prepare to host India in a three-match series from Sunday.

Director of cricket Graeme Smith, who denies the claims, and national team coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in "tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation Building Ombudsman into alleged past discrimination.

 

CSA confirmed on Tuesday they would investigate the conduct of everyone implicated in the report, though only once the series with India has concluded.

"What happens off the field for me is irrelevant now," Elgar told reporters on Tuesday.

"As a playing unit we have been through such crappy times (amid the COVID-19 pandemic) that we have formulated such a good bond within our group.

"We must be mindful that if things are bad off the field, we can’t use that as a cop-out for us. We are a professional team and professional players."

 Elgar appeared to give his backing to Boucher after former Test spinner Paul Adams said he had been called a "brown shit" in a South Africa team song during his time in the side, including by former wicket-keeper Boucher, who has since apologised.

"From the player’s point of view, we back our coaches and management," Elgar said.

"They put in so much work that goes unnoticed, and it gets watered down by the media. I know what they do behind the scenes. It is not nice to see our coaches get lambasted for things."

South Africa have, meanwhile, revealed they will be without fast bowler Anrich Nortje for the series after he failed to sufficiently recover from injury. They will not be calling up a replacement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin on why he contemplated retirement in 2018
Ashwin on why he contemplated retirement in 2018
'Why are you captain?' Ponting slams Root
'Why are you captain?' Ponting slams Root
What's making Boom-Sanjana smile?
What's making Boom-Sanjana smile?
Lloyd retires from commentary
Lloyd retires from commentary
Omicron threat: Karnataka bans New Year parties
Omicron threat: Karnataka bans New Year parties
New low: WADA ranks India among top dope violators
New low: WADA ranks India among top dope violators
Marriageable age of women: Bill sent to committee
Marriageable age of women: Bill sent to committee

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Will India pick Shardul for 1st Test?

Will India pick Shardul for 1st Test?

When Shastri's remark left Ashwin 'absolutely crushed'

When Shastri's remark left Ashwin 'absolutely crushed'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances