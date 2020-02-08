News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA, England frustrated by rain as second ODI abandoned

SA, England frustrated by rain as second ODI abandoned

February 08, 2020 10:49 IST

IMAGE: It is the third time in a row that ODI matches in Durban between the two sides have been abandoned due to rain. Photograph: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa's second one-day international against England has been abandoned after only 11.2 overs of play due to rain at Kingsmead on Friday.

 

Heavy showers overnight in Durban and more persistent rain throughout the day frustrated the players and fans, with the game called off at 7pm local time (1700 GMT).

After a 75-minute delay for the toss, play started as England sent South Africa in to bat, with the home side reaching 38-1 before the players left the field for the first time.

They returned for another brief spell at the crease but heavy rain won the day with the hosts on 71-2, having lost Quinton de Kock (11) and Temba Bavuma (21).

It is the third time in a row that ODI matches in Durban between the two sides have been abandoned due to rain.

The only time they have produced a result at Kingsmead was a five-wicket win for South Africa in 1996.

The home side won the first match in the current three-game series by seven wickets in Cape Town on Tuesday. The final fixture will be staged in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Why BCCI boss Ganguly is giving ICC sleepless nights

Why BCCI boss Ganguly is giving ICC sleepless nights

Is poor fitness behind Kuldeep's bowling woes?

Is poor fitness behind Kuldeep's bowling woes?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
    