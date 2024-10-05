News
South Africa crush Ireland to win ODI series

South Africa crush Ireland to win ODI series

October 05, 2024 10:00 IST
Tristan Stubbs ton, Lizaad Williams wickets secure big win for South Africa over Ireland

South Africa

IMAGE: South Africa won the ODI series against Ireland with a game to spare . Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSA/X

Tristan Stubbs scored an unbeaten career-best 112 from 81 balls as South Africa thumped Ireland by 174 runs to clinch their three-game One-day International series with a game to spare in a hot and humid Abu Dhabi on Friday.

After electing to bat, South Africa posted 343 for four in their 50 overs, propelled by Stubbs’ maiden ODI century and 67 from 64 balls by Kyle Verreynne as the pair put on 103 for the third wicket.

 

South Africa have a concern over captain Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt following a fluent 35 with a soft tissue injury in his arm, making him a doubt for the two Test away tour of Bangladesh that starts on Oct. 21.

Ireland could not lay a platform from which to build in their reply and were bowled out for 169, some respectability brought to the score by a 52-run last wicket stand between Graham Hume (21) and number 11 Craig Young (29 not out), who now has the highest score in this series for Ireland.

Seamer Lizaad Williams took three early wickets and finished with figures of 3-36, the pick of the South African bowlers for the second game in a row.

South Africa have rested several of their regular players for the series. The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm
SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple
Should RCB Pick Rohit At IPL Auction?
Bengal junior docs threaten to launch hunger strike
Disha's Timeless Beauty
Will South Haryana Reward Inderjit Singh?
Bodies of 3 more Maoists found in Chh'garh; toll at 31
