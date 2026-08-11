Bjorn Fortuin to captain South Africa T20 side in tri-series

South Africa has announced spinner Bjorn Fortuin as the captain of their Twenty20 squad for an upcoming tri-series against Namibia and Zimbabwe, alongside a three-game ODI series, providing crucial international exposure to emerging talent.

IMAGE: Bjorn Fortuin to captain South Africa T20 squad. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points Bjorn Fortuin has been named captain of South Africa's Twenty20 squad for the upcoming tri-series against Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The squad will also play a three-game One-Day International series against Namibia, with all matches held in Windhoek.

All-rounders Duan Jansen and Eathan Bosch, along with batters Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, and seamer Nqobani Mokoena, received their first international call-ups.

Coach Shukri Conrad stated the selection aims to provide international experience to younger players, allowing more experienced players to rest.

The decision comes ahead of a busy schedule for South Africa, including tours from Australia, Bangladesh, and England later in the year.

South Africa named spinner Bjorn Fortuin as captain of their Twenty20 side to take on neighbours Namibia and Zimbabwe in a tri-series in Windhoek this month, and a three-game one-day international series. The same squad will play the T20 series from August 28 to September 6 at the Namibia Cricket Ground and three ODIs against Namibia.

New Faces in the Squad

All-rounders Duan Jansen, the twin brother of test bowler Marco Jansen, and Eathan Bosch, whose elder brother Corbin has played in all three formats for South Africa, both received a first call-up. Batters Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann, along with seamer Nqobani Mokoena, got their first ODI call-ups.

Strategic Player Development

“The idea is to give some of the younger players some international experience,” coach Shukri Conrad told a virtual press conference on Tuesday, pointing at a busy schedule with tours from Australia, Bangladesh and England later in the year as a reason to rest some of the more experienced players. “We’ve selected one squad for both series as we feel we have all departments well covered and it provides a great opportunity for players to build on their international caps,“ Conrad added.

Full Squad Details

Squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain, Lions), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis (both Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Connor Esterhuizen (Lions), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Rubin Hermann (North West Dragons), Duan Jansen (Titans), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Nqobani Mokoena (Dolphins), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen (both Dolphins).