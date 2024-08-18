News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa complete series sweep, Maharaj shines

South Africa complete series sweep, Maharaj shines

August 18, 2024 10:40 IST
Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj celebrates with Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket South Africa/X

Keshav Maharaj took three wickets to lead South Africa to a 40-run win over West Indies in the second Test in Georgetown on Saturday and become his country’s most successful spin bowler.

South Africa completed victory inside three days after bowling West Indies out for 222, having set them a target of 263 to win the match.

 

The rain-affected first game in Trinidad was drawn but the second Test victory means South Africa have won 10 successive series against the Windies.

Maharaj, named man of the series, finished with 3-37, going past Hugh Tayfield’s tally of 170 test wickets to set a new standard for South African spin bowling.

South Africa

Fast bowler Kagiso Rababa, who also took three wickets, is now on 299 Test victims.

It was a close call for the touring side in a low scoring match as the Windies fell agonisingly short.

They begun their chase with more than two days to play, but lost opener Mikyle Louis cheaply for four as he nicked a catch to Wiaan Mulder at slip off Rabada.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was the next man out but not before adding 42 runs with Keacy Carty for the second wicket.

When the experienced Jason Holder fell without scoring to leave west Indies on 104-6, it looked an uphill task for the home team.

Joshua da Silva and Gudakesh Motie, however, shared the best Windies partnership of the series, adding 77 runs to reduce the target to 82, before Motie was lbw to Maharaj for a Test-best 45.

Maharaj trapped Da Silva lbw for 27 and a brilliant one- handed diving catch from skipper Temba Bavuma sent back Shamar Joseph before Maharaj had Jayden Seales was caught by close-in fielder David Bedingham.

South Africa had resumed in the morning on 223-5 with a 239-run lead but the 22-year-old Seales ran through the tail to return Test best figures of 6-61 as the last five wickets fell for 22 runs.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
