News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa collapse as West Indies seal T20I series

South Africa collapse as West Indies seal T20I series

August 26, 2024 09:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: West Indies' bowlers picked up the last seven wickets for only 20 runs to stymie South Africa’s efforts at levelling the series. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

West Indies bowlers put the brakes on South Africa and fought their way back from a precarious position to win the second Twenty20 international by 30 runs on Sunday and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Trinidad, on Sunday.

The home side bowled out the visitors for 149 as they took the last seven wickets for only 20 runs to stymie South Africa’s efforts

at levelling the series.

 

West Indies were put into bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and amassed 179 for six off their 20 overs with opener Shai Hope top scoring with 41.

South Africa got off to a quick start in reply and looked to be cruising to victory on 125/3 after 13 overs, but then collapsed as Romario Shepherd took 3/15 and Shamar Joseph 3/31 in a dramatic turnabout.

Opener Reeza Hendricks scored 44 runs off 18 balls for South Africa but after playing on to Shepherd saw his side rapidly lose their early initiative.

West Indies won the first match by seven wickets on Friday. Tarouba also hosts the last game on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty
Joe Root eyes Tendulkar's record after historic fifty
'Your legacy lives on': Rohit, Kohli hail Dhawan
'Your legacy lives on': Rohit, Kohli hail Dhawan
Spinners bowl Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak
Spinners bowl Bangladesh to historic Test win vs Pak
EPL Roundup: Chelsea, City register massive wins
EPL Roundup: Chelsea, City register massive wins
What Did Modi's Ukraine Visit Achieve?
What Did Modi's Ukraine Visit Achieve?
'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'
'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'
Insurers Cover 90,000+ Govindas
Insurers Cover 90,000+ Govindas

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'

'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'

'Special victory': Najmul hails Bangladesh's test win

'Special victory': Najmul hails Bangladesh's test win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances