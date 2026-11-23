South Africa pacers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each to reduce Bangladesh to 85/6 on a rain-hit opening day of the second Test at Centurion.

IMAGE: South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan on Day 1 of the second Test at Centurion on Monday. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Bangladesh slumped to 85/6 at tea on the opening day after rain delayed the start of the second Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each, with Nortje striking twice in three deliveries on his return from injury.

Litton Das managed just eight, while Mominul Haque and Towhid Hridoy also fell as South Africa's pace attack kept Bangladesh under pressure.

Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 85 for six at tea on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday, with pacers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje claiming two wickets each.

Play began only after lunch following rain that washed out the entire morning session. South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that quickly paid dividends.

Jansen struck in the second over, removing Tanzid Hasan for three after the opener chased a wide delivery and edged it to first slip.

Nortje Makes Instant Impact

Nortje, returning to the side after an injury layoff, then made an immediate impact by claiming two wickets in three balls.

He bowled Mahfijul Islam for 23 before dismissing Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for four, with both batters beaten by his pace.

Mominul Haque fell for 18 after getting an inside edge onto his stumps off Wiaan Mulder, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 49 for four.

Litton Das, who had struck a century in the opening Test last week, failed to repeat the performance. He made just eight before edging a rising Jansen delivery to Zubyr Hamza at gully.

Towhid Hridoy was the final wicket to fall before tea, caught by Aiden Markram at slip for 19 while attempting to slog Simon Harmer off the final ball of the session.